Sharon Klein to Receive Casting Society's Hoyt Bowers Award for Exceptional Contributions

Sharon Klein, the eminent head of casting for Disney Entertainment Television, is set to receive the esteemed Hoyt Bowers Award, a recognition conferred by the Casting Society of America's Artios Awards. This illustrious accolade is bestowed in honor of her substantial achievements and notable contributions to the casting profession.

A Legacy of Excellence

Over the course of her distinguished career, Klein has been instrumental in leading casting teams across a range of Disney entities, including 20th Television. The projects she has been involved with are synonymous with stellar ensemble casts and are replete with eminent talent. This knack for ensemble creation is a testament to her exceptional acumen and understanding of the industry.

Shaping the Landscape of Entertainment

Through her unerring dedication to the discovery and cultivation of new talent, Klein has profoundly influenced the landscape of the entertainment industry. Her collaborations with the creative forces in the television industry have set a new benchmark for excellence, with her innovative approach to casting being widely acknowledged. Klein's work has not just been about filling roles; rather, it's been about spotlighting creativity and talent, and in doing so, setting a higher standard in the world of entertainment.

An Honor Well-Deserved

Sharon Klein is set to receive this honor at the 2024 Artios Awards, to be held on March 7 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The Hoyt Bowers Award stands as a testament to her exceptional achievements and the significant impact she has made in the field of entertainment casting. In response to her impending recognition, Klein expressed her gratitude, underlining her belief in casting as an extreme privilege and the joy she derives from discovering talent and working with creative individuals in the television sector.