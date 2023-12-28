Sharmila Tagore Breaks the Age Norm on ‘Koffee with Karan’

Breaking the trend of featuring predominantly younger guests on the chat show ‘Koffee with Karan,’ the elegant Sharmila Tagore, at 79, graced the couch on its eighth season, becoming the first septuagenarian to do so. The show, which has seen a transition from Star World to Disney+ Hotstar and now partly owned by Karan Johar’s digital wing Dharmatic Entertainment, has predominantly focused on a Gen Z audience in recent times. However, the presence of Sharmila Tagore, a blend of grace, rebellion, and forward-thinking, showcased that age is no barrier to progressive ideas.

A Nod to Old-world Charm

Sharmila Tagore’s appearance on the show reflects a significant departure from the show’s recent trend. In previous seasons, older celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor have graced the show, but none above the age of 65. The wisdom and charm of septuagenarian Sharmila Tagore were an enlightening addition to the show, usually bustling with the energy of younger guests.

Progressive Ideas Transcending Age

While on the show, Sharmila Tagore discussed her past, her approach to life, and her family, with mentions of her daughter Soha Ali Khan and granddaughter Sara Ali Khan. Her perspectives and ideas, more progressive than even the younger generations, added a layer of depth to the conversation. Her timeless wisdom and forward-thinking approach to life were an indication that age is just a number when it comes to being progressive.

Karan Johar’s Connection to Old Bollywood

Karan Johar’s films often reverberate with a strong connection to old Bollywood, which is evident in his inclusion of elder characters in his movies. This connection contrasts with his chat show, which has a youthful emphasis. Sharmila Tagore’s presence on the show was a refreshing change, reminding viewers of the value of experience and wisdom that comes with age.