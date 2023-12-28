en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Sharmila Tagore Breaks the Age Norm on ‘Koffee with Karan’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:40 am EST
Sharmila Tagore Breaks the Age Norm on ‘Koffee with Karan’

Breaking the trend of featuring predominantly younger guests on the chat show ‘Koffee with Karan,’ the elegant Sharmila Tagore, at 79, graced the couch on its eighth season, becoming the first septuagenarian to do so. The show, which has seen a transition from Star World to Disney+ Hotstar and now partly owned by Karan Johar’s digital wing Dharmatic Entertainment, has predominantly focused on a Gen Z audience in recent times. However, the presence of Sharmila Tagore, a blend of grace, rebellion, and forward-thinking, showcased that age is no barrier to progressive ideas.

A Nod to Old-world Charm

Sharmila Tagore’s appearance on the show reflects a significant departure from the show’s recent trend. In previous seasons, older celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor have graced the show, but none above the age of 65. The wisdom and charm of septuagenarian Sharmila Tagore were an enlightening addition to the show, usually bustling with the energy of younger guests.

Progressive Ideas Transcending Age

While on the show, Sharmila Tagore discussed her past, her approach to life, and her family, with mentions of her daughter Soha Ali Khan and granddaughter Sara Ali Khan. Her perspectives and ideas, more progressive than even the younger generations, added a layer of depth to the conversation. Her timeless wisdom and forward-thinking approach to life were an indication that age is just a number when it comes to being progressive.

Karan Johar’s Connection to Old Bollywood

Karan Johar’s films often reverberate with a strong connection to old Bollywood, which is evident in his inclusion of elder characters in his movies. This connection contrasts with his chat show, which has a youthful emphasis. Sharmila Tagore’s presence on the show was a refreshing change, reminding viewers of the value of experience and wisdom that comes with age.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unforgettable Performances: A Look at Indian Cinema in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Holly Willoughby Makes Anticipated Return to ITV with 'Dancing On Ice'

By BNN Correspondents

The Transformative Impact of AI: From Film Sets to Urban Development

By BNN Correspondents

Barack Obama Discloses His Top Film Picks for 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Taraji P. Henson Credits Vocal Coach for 'The Color Purple' Performanc ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 26 mins
Taraji P. Henson Credits Vocal Coach for 'The Color Purple' Performanc ...
heart comment 0
2024: Music to the Ears – A Year Packed with Concerts and Album Releases

By BNN Correspondents

2024: Music to the Ears - A Year Packed with Concerts and Album Releases
From War to Art: Syrian Refugee’s Journey of Resilience and Healing

By BNN Correspondents

From War to Art: Syrian Refugee's Journey of Resilience and Healing
‘Suits’ Resurgence Spurs New Project: Where are the Stars Now?

By BNN Correspondents

'Suits' Resurgence Spurs New Project: Where are the Stars Now?
Games Workshop Unveils ‘Warhammer: The Old World’ for 2024 Launch

By Salman Khan

Games Workshop Unveils 'Warhammer: The Old World' for 2024 Launch
Latest Headlines
World News
Alexei Navalny Resurfaces in Arctic Prison Colony Amid Rising Concerns
4 mins
Alexei Navalny Resurfaces in Arctic Prison Colony Amid Rising Concerns
Marsh and Smith Rally to Secure Lead for Australia in Second Test Against Pakistan
4 mins
Marsh and Smith Rally to Secure Lead for Australia in Second Test Against Pakistan
Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid
5 mins
Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid
Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks
6 mins
Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
8 mins
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
11 mins
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
11 mins
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
11 mins
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
11 mins
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
13 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
31 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
40 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
43 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app