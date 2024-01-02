en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Directing Star Wars Rey Sequel: A New Era Begins

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Directing Star Wars Rey Sequel: A New Era Begins

Oscar-winning director, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, in a recent interview, enthused about her forthcoming Star Wars Rey sequel. The Pakistani-born filmmaker emphasized the importance of a female perspective shaping a narrative within the Star Wars universe. She is on track to become the first woman to direct a live-action film in the iconic franchise.

Setting New Precedents in Star Wars

Obaid-Chinoy, while not the first female director in the Star Wars franchise, is charting new territory as the pioneer of a live-action film in the series. Her upcoming project is poised to break new ground and redefine the Star Wars universe, with production set to kick off this year.

Return of Rey and the Rumored Cast

The sequel will see the return of Rey, albeit without the participation of Adam Driver. There is, however, a buzz around the potential involvement of John Boyega, which could segue into a standalone movie for his character. The film is expected to spotlight Rey as she builds upon the New Jedi Order, over a decade following the events of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’.

John Williams: A Potential Comeback?

Adding to the excitement is speculation about the return of legendary composer, John Williams. Despite his retirement from scoring films, Williams has expressed a willingness to consider projects that align with his interest and schedule. His potential involvement in the Rey sequel, particularly in expanding upon Rey’s theme, has set fans’ imaginations ablaze.

0
Arts & Entertainment Pakistan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

