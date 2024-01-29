Shared Birthday, Shared History: Remembering AKA and Sim Dope

On January 28th, two childhood friends, Kiernan Forbes, renowned in the music industry as AKA, and Simphiwe Gumede, fondly known as Sim Dope, celebrated their shared 36th birthday. Born in 1988 on the same day, these two shared more than just a birth date. Their journey began in the corridors of St Johns high school in Johannesburg, where a friendship blossomed and solidified over the years.

Shared Memories and a Shared Name

The bond between AKA and Sim Dope was so profound that it found a place in AKA's 2014 album 'Levels'. The song titled 'Sim Dope' was a tribute to his cherished friend. This moniker wasn’t just a random selection; it was a name given by AKA himself when Gumede, his friend and son of billionaire businessman Robert Gumede, made it to the school's first rugby team.

A Touching Tribute

Their special friendship was highlighted by a heartfelt tribute from Don Design, a mutual friend of the pair. On their shared 36th birthday, Don Design took to Instagram to remember AKA, who was no longer among us but lived through the memories he had left behind.

Remembering AKA

AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, also took part in the remembrance by offering a performance of 'Sim Dope', the song AKA had dedicated to his friend. The moment was poignant, echoing the shared history between AKA and Sim Dope. Amidst the ongoing public attention and scrutiny following AKA's passing, these tributes served as a gentle reminder of the man behind the music, his friendships, and the bonds he had forged.