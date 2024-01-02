Sharad Devarajan on ‘The Legend of Hanuman’: Redefining Indian Animation

Sharad Devarajan, the Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India and the creative mind behind ‘The Legend of Hanuman’, has opened up about the transformative impact of the animated series, arguing that its allure extends beyond a youthful demographic. Devarajan’s vision for the series is to plunge the Indian audience into the narrative and characters, crafting an engagement akin to live-action films and TV serials.

A Fresh Take on a Classic Legend

‘The Legend of Hanuman’ offers a revitalized interpretation of the traditional legend, both visually and in the narrative, aiming for a novel generation. The series has successfully struck a chord with viewers, receiving a resoundingly positive response for its inaugural two seasons. Devarajan attributes this success to the creative prowess of his co-creators Jeevan J. Kang and Charuvi Agrawal, as well as the voice-over artists who vivified the characters in multiple languages.

Impacting the Indian Animation Scene

With ‘The Legend of Hanuman’, Devarajan and his team have aspired to redefine the perception of animation in India. He emphasized the goal of making the Indian audience forget they are witnessing ‘an animation’, and instead be engrossed in the story, the world, and the characters, akin to any high-scale, live-action film or TV series.

The Future of ‘The Legend of Hanuman’

Continuing its trajectory in revolutionizing Indian animation and storytelling, ‘The Legend of Hanuman 3′ is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting January 12. The much-anticipated new season is expected to further entrench the series’ influential position in the domain of Indian animation.