Shanice Shrestha on Influencer Reality: An Altered Version of Life

Shanice Shrestha, a prominent figure in the sphere of digital content creation, sheds light on the realities and challenges of building and maintaining an online persona in an interview with India.com. With a considerable fanbase on Instagram and YouTube, Shanice has made her mark in the domains of fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and travel.

The Dichotomy of Real and Reel Life

The online worlds we see are often curated versions of reality, a fact Shanice emphasizes while discussing the contrast between social media personas and real lives. She acknowledges the influencer community as a blend of authenticity and facade, urging audience members to exercise discretion when deciding who to follow.

Perils of Online Presence: Cyberbullying and Trolling

With online fame comes the inevitability of both praise and criticism. Shanice shares her experiences with cyberbullying and trolling, a grim reality many public figures face online. She underscores the significance of being prepared for a spectrum of audience reactions, positive and negative alike.

Evolution of Content Creation

Reflecting on the changing landscape of content creation, Shanice points to the rise in short-format videos, a shift driven by the audience's dwindling attention spans. She challenges the notion of a limited lifespan for beauty and fashion content creators, citing increased diversity and acceptance on digital platforms in the post-lockdown era. People of all ages, she notes, are now actively engaging with social media.

In the world of digital content, off-camera work is just as pivotal as the content presented to the audience. For those interested in the intricate strategies and behind-the-scenes work that contribute to her online presence, Shanice recommends viewing her full video interview.