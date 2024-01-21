Shanghai Oriental Art Center Announces Impressive Spring-Summer Performance Season

The Shanghai Oriental Art Center, an iconic beacon of the East's cultural landscape, is prepping its stages for an impressive Spring-Summer Performance season. Over a span of six months, audiences will be treated to a diverse array of over 50 stage productions across 77 performances, representing the pinnacle of performing arts from around the globe.

A Symphony of Stars

At the heart of the season is an emphasis on classical music, with two renowned European orchestras, the ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra and the WDR Symphony Orchestra, taking center stage. The Vienna orchestra will celebrate the centenary of George Gershwin's 'Rhapsody in Blue' and perform scores by John Williams, a rare treat for music lovers. Meanwhile, the WDR will undertake the monumental task of performing all of Brahms' symphonies, a feat that promises to be nothing short of breathtaking.

Spotlight on Soloists and Ensembles

Adding to the musical extravaganza are performances by notable soloists and ensembles. Pianists Yulianna Avdeeva and the Jussen brothers, violinists Pinchas Zukerman and Anne-Sophie Mutter, among others, will grace the stage. Choral performances by the Münchner Knabenchor and The Boy Choir of the Glinka Choir College will elevate the season's pitch, while the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Yu Long, will offer their own rendition of classical masterpieces.

Dance and Drama Take the Stage

For ballet enthusiasts, the season features 'Stars de Paris,' a gala of Paris Opera House dancers, and performances by the Bordeaux National Opera House. The theatrical adaptions of Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' by Lithuanian director Rimas Tumina and 'Pinocchio' by the Jasmin Vardimon Company will cater to theater buffs. The original drama production 'Xiang Yan An,' commemorating the 75th anniversary of Shanghai's liberation, is set to premiere in May, rounding off a season that takes audiences on a global journey of performing arts.