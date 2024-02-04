Shane Quigley Murphy and Laura Nolan Exit Dancing with the Stars Following Rumba Performance

In a surprising turn of events in the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars, actor Shane Quigley Murphy and his dance partner, professional dancer Laura Nolan, became the third couple to be eliminated from the show. Their exit followed a performance where they danced the Rumba to Sam Smith's version of 'How Will I Know?'

Performance and Elimination

Receiving a score of 19 points, the duo was placed seventh on the leaderboard. The couple's elimination was the result of ending up in the bottom three alongside David Whelan and Eileen Dunne, with Dunne scoring the lowest of the night with 17 points. Their rendition of the Rumba was noted by the judges for its lack of confidence and vulnerability, ultimately leading to their elimination.

Responses to the Result

Following the announcement, Quigley Murphy expressed his disappointment but also gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the show. Laura Nolan echoed his sentiments, sharing her pride in their journey and thanking Quigley Murphy for his effort and dedication, despite his busy schedule. The unexpected elimination shocked fans, who took to social media to express their disbelief.

Performances of the Night

The episode also played host to a variety of performances from other contestants, including Davy Russell, Laura Fox, David Whelan, Eileen Dunne, Rosanna Davison, Blu Hydrangea, and Katja Mia. Each couple brought their own unique charm to the dance floor, showcasing their progress, entertaining the audience, and receiving feedback and scores from the judges.

The next episode of Dancing with the Stars is set to return to RTÉ next Sunday, February 11 at 6:30pm, promising more captivating performances and, inevitably, another emotional departure.