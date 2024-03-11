Shameik Moore and Fans Voices Disappointment Over Oscars Snub for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

At the 96th Academy Awards, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse faced a surprising defeat in the Best Animated Feature category, losing to The Boy And The Heron. Shameik Moore, the voice behind the beloved character Miles Morales, quickly reacted on X.com, expressing his dismay and claiming the film was "robbed." Despite the setback, Moore acknowledged the significant impact of the Spider-Verse series on its audience and looked forward to the trilogy's conclusion with Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse.

Advertisment

Immediate Reactions and Fan Sentiment

Moore's initial response resonated with many fans on X.com, who shared his sentiment that Across The Spider-Verse deserved the Oscar win. This strong reaction is understandable, considering its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, won the same award six years earlier. Christopher Miller, the writer and producer of the sequel, also shared his thoughts, offering praise for Hayao Miyazaki, the director of the winning film, The Boy And The Heron, and recognizing the honor of competing against such a prestigious filmmaker.

Critical Acclaim and Box Office Success

Advertisment

Despite not securing the Oscar, Across The Spider-Verse was a critical and commercial triumph. Garnering a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was just shy of its predecessor's 97% score. Additionally, it amassed over $680 million at the global box office, demonstrating its widespread appeal and the continued strength of the Spider-Verse franchise. This success sets a high bar for the upcoming trilogy-ender, Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse.

Looking Ahead

The Oscars loss, while disappointing to fans and contributors alike, has not dampened the enthusiasm for the Spider-Verse series. With Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse on the horizon, there is much anticipation for the conclusion of this innovative and beloved trilogy. The loss at the Oscars, though a setback, highlights the competitive nature of the film industry and the subjective nature of awards. It also underscores the enduring impact of the Spider-Verse series on its fans and the animation genre.

Advertisment

The discussion surrounding the Oscars snub has brought the Spider-Verse community even closer, as they rally in support of their favorite franchise. While the loss was a shock, it has also served to heighten the anticipation for the next installment, promising an even more passionate reception for Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse. As the dust settles on this year's Oscars, the legacy of the Spider-Verse continues to swing high, proving that sometimes, the impact on audiences outweighs the accolades.