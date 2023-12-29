Shakira Honored with a Statuary Tribute in her Hometown Barranquilla

The vibrant port city of Barranquilla, Colombia, acclaimed for its colorful Carnaval and a cradle of talent in the arts and music, has honored its global icon, Shakira, with a 21.3-foot bronze statue. This monumental tribute, revealing her iconic ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ dance move, serves as a symbol of pride for the local community. The statue is a testament to Shakira’s significant contributions to music and her role as a cultural ambassador for the city.

Unveiling the Symbol of Pride

The statue was unveiled in a ceremony attended by Shakira’s parents and Barranquilla’s mayor, Jaime Pumarejo. Although Shakira was unable to attend the event, she expressed her gratitude through an official statement shared via the mayor’s office and on her Instagram account, where she posted exclusive photos and videos of the statue.

The six-ton statue, crafted by sculptor Yino Márquez, falls short of claiming the title of the largest pop icon statue ever erected, but its significance is monumental for the Barranquilla community. The statue, which took five months to complete at a cost of about 700 million Colombian pesos, sits alongside the banks of the Magdalena River. It is accompanied by a plaque honoring Shakira’s cultural contributions.

A Celebration of Shakira’s Impact

The ceremony celebrated Shakira’s impact on music and her continued connection to her hometown. Shakira, known worldwide for her hip-swiveling dance moves, has consistently highlighted her roots and connection to Barranquilla, despite her global fame. The statue stands not just as a tribute to the singer, but also as an inspiration, showing millions of girls that they can pursue their dreams, as expressed by Mayor Pumarejo.

Shakira: The Global Icon

Shakira, honored as the No. 1 most streamed female Latin artist in Spotify’s history, has had a profound impact on the music industry. From settling a tax fraud case in Spain, releasing a song addressing her former partner, and announcing a split with her long-time partner Gerard Piqué, to breaking YouTube records, Shakira has remained in the headlines. However, the unveiling of this statue in her hometown is a testament to her cultural significance and the adoration of her Colombian fanbase, who successfully campaigned for her own day on Spotify on September 29, after their ‘Shakira Deserves A Day’ campaign went viral.