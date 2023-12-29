en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Shakira Honored with a Statuary Tribute in her Hometown Barranquilla

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:18 pm EST
Shakira Honored with a Statuary Tribute in her Hometown Barranquilla

The vibrant port city of Barranquilla, Colombia, acclaimed for its colorful Carnaval and a cradle of talent in the arts and music, has honored its global icon, Shakira, with a 21.3-foot bronze statue. This monumental tribute, revealing her iconic ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ dance move, serves as a symbol of pride for the local community. The statue is a testament to Shakira’s significant contributions to music and her role as a cultural ambassador for the city.

Unveiling the Symbol of Pride

The statue was unveiled in a ceremony attended by Shakira’s parents and Barranquilla’s mayor, Jaime Pumarejo. Although Shakira was unable to attend the event, she expressed her gratitude through an official statement shared via the mayor’s office and on her Instagram account, where she posted exclusive photos and videos of the statue.

The six-ton statue, crafted by sculptor Yino Márquez, falls short of claiming the title of the largest pop icon statue ever erected, but its significance is monumental for the Barranquilla community. The statue, which took five months to complete at a cost of about 700 million Colombian pesos, sits alongside the banks of the Magdalena River. It is accompanied by a plaque honoring Shakira’s cultural contributions.

A Celebration of Shakira’s Impact

The ceremony celebrated Shakira’s impact on music and her continued connection to her hometown. Shakira, known worldwide for her hip-swiveling dance moves, has consistently highlighted her roots and connection to Barranquilla, despite her global fame. The statue stands not just as a tribute to the singer, but also as an inspiration, showing millions of girls that they can pursue their dreams, as expressed by Mayor Pumarejo.

Shakira: The Global Icon

Shakira, honored as the No. 1 most streamed female Latin artist in Spotify’s history, has had a profound impact on the music industry. From settling a tax fraud case in Spain, releasing a song addressing her former partner, and announcing a split with her long-time partner Gerard Piqué, to breaking YouTube records, Shakira has remained in the headlines. However, the unveiling of this statue in her hometown is a testament to her cultural significance and the adoration of her Colombian fanbase, who successfully campaigned for her own day on Spotify on September 29, after their ‘Shakira Deserves A Day’ campaign went viral.

0
Arts & Entertainment Colombia Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023 MBC Music Festival: A Grand K-Pop Celebration Ushers in the New Year

By BNN Correspondents

Entertainment Roundup: From Bollywood to K-drama, Highlights of the Week

By BNN Correspondents

Consumer Softproducts Unveils New Game - Psycho Patrol R: A Hybrid FPS with a Twist

By Salman Khan

Escape From Tarkov's Unexpected Snowfall Excites Players, New Map Raises Concerns

By Salman Khan

Ice Prince Asserts 'Oleku' Pioneered Afrobeats ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 8 mins
Ice Prince Asserts 'Oleku' Pioneered Afrobeats ...
heart comment 0
Unraveling Millennia of Feminine Power: An Exhibition by ‘La Caixa’ and the British Museum

By BNN Correspondents

Unraveling Millennia of Feminine Power: An Exhibition by 'La Caixa' and the British Museum
Anish Kapoor’s ‘Untrue Unreal’: A Striking Journey of Art and Perception

By BNN Correspondents

Anish Kapoor's 'Untrue Unreal': A Striking Journey of Art and Perception
Luna Luna’s Resurgence: Art Carnival’s 2023 U.S. Reboot

By BNN Correspondents

Luna Luna's Resurgence: Art Carnival's 2023 U.S. Reboot
Mon Rovia: The Afro-Appalachian Folk Musician Bridging Cultures and Traditions

By BNN Correspondents

Mon Rovia: The Afro-Appalachian Folk Musician Bridging Cultures and Traditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Pay Tribute to Wrexham AFC's Long-Serving Steward
6 mins
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Pay Tribute to Wrexham AFC's Long-Serving Steward
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
7 mins
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
7 mins
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
7 mins
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
9 mins
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
10 mins
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
11 mins
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
11 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
12 mins
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
11 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
26 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app