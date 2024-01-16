Shakespeare in a Nutshell: RSC Introduces 'Compact' Plays for Tourists

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), in a pioneering move, has launched 'compact' versions of Shakespeare's classic plays to cater to time-pressed tourists in Stratford-upon-Avon. The initiative begins with an energetic, 80-minute rendition of 'As You Like It', priced at a reasonable £20. This innovative approach is part of a broader plan by the new co-artistic directors, Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, to attract day visitors who might not find the time for more extended performances.

Reimagining Shakespeare for the Modern Audience

Evans and Harvey aim to deliver a 'joyful and rambunctious' experience with these abbreviated productions, focusing on making the performances accessible and enjoyable for families. Additionally, in a bid to engage younger audiences, under-25s can avail tickets at a special rate of £10, thanks to a sponsorship deal with TikTok.

A Season of Inclusivity and Relevancy

Evans and Harvey, who took over the reigns from Gregory Doran, are keen on bringing in a sense of inclusivity and contemporaneity to their inaugural season. This vision includes a unique presentation of 'King Lear' by Uzhhorod Theatre Company, performed entirely in Ukrainian and without surtitles. The cast is comprised of internally displaced persons due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding a deeper layer of significance to the performance.

Diverse Productions in the Pipeline

The season also includes a modern interpretation of 'Love's Labour's Lost', a production of 'Othello', and Hanif Kureishi's 'The Buddha of Suburbia', featuring Daniel Evans in the role of Edward II. Harvey emphasizes the importance of presenting narratives that are urgent and reflective of the current socio-political environment, even if not explicitly set in 2024.

Through these bold innovations and diverse offerings, the RSC hopes to redefine how Shakespeare is enjoyed by today's audience, making the Bard's timeless works more accessible, engaging, and relevant to our times.