Shakespeare '70 Stages Arthur Miller's 'All My Sons' at Kelsey Theatre

Shakespeare '70, a renowned theater company, is set to bring Arthur Miller's iconic play, All My Sons, to life at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus. The performances will run from January 26 through to February 4, showcasing the gripping narrative set against the backdrop of World War II, and exploring profound themes of morality, guilt, and the loss of innocence.

'All My Sons': A Tale of Morality and Consequences

The story revolves around the Keller family, caught in a moral crisis instigated by the patriarch, Joe Keller's actions. In his relentless pursuit of wealth, Joe Keller makes decisions that bear severe repercussions, leading to an unraveling of the family's unity, their moral compass, and their innocence.

A Stellar Cast and Creative Team

Featuring a well-rounded cast of actors from various New Jersey locations, the staging of 'All My Sons' promises an immersive theatrical experience. The play is directed by Frank Falisi, with Shannon McGovern serving as the assistant director. A dedicated team handles the production and sound design, ensuring a seamless and impactful performance.

Legacy of 'All My Sons'

'All My Sons' holds an esteemed place in American theater. Its Broadway debut in 1947 marked the start of its significant legacy, which includes several revivals and adaptations. The play even received the Tony Award for Best Revival in 1987, cementing its status as a timeless classic. Performances are scheduled for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with tickets accessible online or through the Kelsey Box Office. The theater is wheelchair accessible and offers free parking.