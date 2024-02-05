Shake it Off at Cover 3's Taylor Swift Themed Cocktail Class this Galentine's Day

Galentine's Day, a day to celebrate female friendships, is taking a melodious turn at Cover 3 Anderson Lane. The renowned bar has planned an extraordinary event inspired by global pop sensation Taylor Swift. This Taylor Swift-themed Cocktail Class is scheduled to be held on February 13, from 6 to 8 p.m, offering a unique experience for Swifties and cocktail enthusiasts alike.

Shake it off with Swift-themed Cocktails

The main attraction of the event is the opportunity to learn to make four cocktails, each inspired by a hit song from Taylor Swift's discography. The mixology session will include the crafting of 'Lavender Haze', 'Lemon Drop on my Guitar', 'Champagne Problems', and a 'Tim McGraw mule'. Each drink, like Swift's songs, is set to evoke a unique emotional narrative and a delightful taste profile.

A Perfect Blend of Fun and Flavors

Adding to the allure of this event, each participant will also receive a personal charcuterie board to enjoy alongside their crafted cocktails. The event will also feature a costume contest, encouraging attendees to don their best Taylor Swift-inspired attire. In addition, there will be trivia and a raffle, making it a night of fun, laughter, and memories. Tickets for this engaging event are priced at $40 per person and can be availed online.

Cover 3: Distinguished for Quality and Ambiance

This event marks the second installment of Cover 3's quarterly cocktail classes. These classes, led by trained staff, are aimed at providing a hands-on, fun, and educational experience for attendees. Established in 2008, Cover 3 has successfully merged the vibrant ambiance of a sports bar with high-quality food and drinks. Since its inception, the bar has expanded to four locations, becoming a beloved spot for locals. More information about future events can be found on their website under the 'Current Events' tab.