Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn's Horror Thriller Hits $9.8M Globally, Marks Second-Highest Overseas Opening

Amidst the bustling world of cinema, Shaitaan, a psychological thriller featuring Bollywood heavyweights Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika, has made a remarkable debut, securing a strong opening at the global box office during its premiere weekend. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl and translating to "The Devil," revolves around a sinister home invasion plot with an unexpected supernatural twist. Garnering a global weekend gross of $9.8 million, including earnings from both Indian and international markets, Shaitaan has quickly become a topic of discussion across cinema circles.

Record-Breaking Opening

Internationally, Shaitaan achieved a commendable weekend gross of $1.8 million, placing it as Ajay Devgn’s second-highest overseas opening, just behind the $2.3 million overseas opening of Drishyam 2 in 2022. This film marks the first collaboration between Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Studios, Bollywood veteran Ajay Devgn’s Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, setting new benchmarks within the industry. Notably, since its release on March 8, the film has experienced a significant 64.7 percent surge in major international territories such as the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

A Supernatural Plot with a Bollywood Twist

The storyline follows Kabir, portrayed by Devgn, and his family, whose seemingly idyllic weekend getaway takes a dark turn with the arrival of a stranger, played by Madhavan. Injecting a Bollywood flavor into the classic home invasion thriller genre, Shaitaan incorporates elements of black magic, adding a layer of unpredictability and suspense. This approach has resonated well with audiences, pushing Shaitaan into the top 10 highest weekend openers for Ajay Devgn and paving the way for potential international expansion plans by Panorama Studios, including an English remake of the first Drishyam film.

Future Prospects and Streaming Plans

Given its strong box office performance and positive audience reception, Shaitaan is expected to sustain its success both internationally and domestically. Currently, the film continues to be screened in theaters worldwide, with plans for it to be available for streaming on Netflix post its theatrical run. This move is anticipated to further broaden the film’s reach, allowing a global audience to experience the thrill and suspense that Shaitaan offers. As the film sets multiple records, it contributes significantly to Devgn’s illustrious career and sets a new standard for Bollywood thrillers.