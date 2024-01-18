Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to Star in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Indian cinema is once again ready to enthrall audiences with the forthcoming film, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The much-anticipated trailer of the movie was unveiled recently, offering a glimpse into an 'impossible love story' with a unique twist.

A Unique Love Story

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie showcases a unique narrative where the heroine, Kriti, is revealed to be a robot. This unusual element adds an intriguing layer to the love story, ensuring that it stands apart from the usual romance dramas that Bollywood is known for.

Building Anticipation

Adding to the excitement, Shahid Kapoor shared the trailer on his Instagram account, sparking a flurry of anticipation among fans. The film, set to hit the screens on February 9, 2024, is produced by the well-known trio of Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

Impending Release

As the release date approaches, the buzz around 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' continues to build. The fiery poster featuring Shahid and Kriti further ignited the curiosity of cinema lovers. Amid this fervor, Kriti Sanon expressed her excitement about the project and is eagerly awaiting the audience's reaction to the film.