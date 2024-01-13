Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon Spark Comparisons with ‘Laal Peeli Akhiyaan’

The Bollywood landscape is buzzing with the release of a new dance track, ‘Laal Peeli Akhiyaan,’ featuring the dynamic duo of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. This exciting new song has ignited comparisons to the iconic dance number ‘Badtameez Dil,’ which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

The Dance Track That Has Everyone Talking

Released recently, ‘Laal Peeli Akhiyaan’ marks the much-awaited return of Shahid Kapoor to the dance floor after a hiatus of nearly a decade. The song, showcasing an electrifying on-screen chemistry between Shahid and Kriti, has left fans in a frenzy, with some even suggesting it’s a second version of ‘Badtameez Dil.’ Shahid, taking to Instagram, shared the full song video, inviting fans to partake in the joy of a fresh dance track.

A Stellar Team Behind the Scenes

With vocals by Romy and Tanishk, and lyrics by Neeraj Rajawat, ‘Laal Peeli Akhiyaan’ was brought to life by choreographer Shaik Jani Basha. The song features Shahid in a sleek black ensemble, and Kriti Sanon in a captivating blue saree, both of whom have been lauded for their dance performances in the video. Tanishk Bagchi, the song’s composer and singer, couldn’t contain his excitement about the track, particularly emphasizing Shahid’s energy as a standout feature of the song.

Upcoming Film ‘Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’

‘Laal Peeli Akhiyaan’ is a part of the forthcoming film ‘Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.’ This film, written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, is eagerly awaited by Bollywood fans. The release date for the trailer has been set for January 18th, adding to the anticipation.