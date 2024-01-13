en English
Arts & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s Respectful Gesture and Entertainment Updates

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
Shah Rukh Khan’s Respectful Gesture and Entertainment Updates

Renowned Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan, is currently the talk of the internet, thanks to his respectful gesture towards ISRO scientist Palanivel Veeramuthuvel at the CNN News18 Indian of the Year 2023 event. In a moment that has now gone viral, Khan can be seen pulling the scientist back to ensure he stood alongside him during a group photograph, instead of fading into the background.

A Show of Humility

This small yet significant act by Shah Rukh Khan has garnered widespread appreciation on the internet, serving as a poignant reminder of the importance of humility and inclusivity. Social media platforms are abuzz with tweets and comments expressing admiration for Khan’s respectful behavior, reinforcing his image as not just an entertainment icon, but also a figure of humility and kindness.

Entertainment Updates

Meanwhile, in the entertainment sphere, anticipation is building for the release of ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ starring popular actor Mahesh Babu. Promising to deliver an exciting blend of action, emotion, and ‘Massss’ appeal, fans eagerly await its arrival on the big screen. The showbiz circuit is also abuzz with the seventh season of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil,’ hosted by Kamal Haasan. Known for its high drama and entertainment quotient, the show has gained additional appeal thanks to Haasan’s stylish appearances.

More Than Just Celebs

Actress Hansika Motwani has been sharing moments from her winter vacation, captivating fans with her travel experiences. Additionally, the health benefits of green chickpeas, or ‘Hara Chana,’ are being highlighted for their positive impact on overall health, offering a fresh perspective to nutrition enthusiasts. Esha Kansara, an emerging talent, has been turning heads with her striking appearance in a black outfit, while Pooja Hegde has charmed audiences by donning a dreamy white chiffon lehenga. Lastly, for food enthusiasts, a curated list of 12 must-try garlic-infused dishes is making the rounds, sure to tempt those with a penchant for bold flavors.

On the whole, the world of entertainment and lifestyle continues to evolve, offering a fascinating blend of humility, glamour, health, and food, all under one roof.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood Fashion
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

