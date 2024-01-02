en English
Arts & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Breaks Box Office Records with Rs 429 Crore Gross in Four Days

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Breaks Box Office Records with Rs 429 Crore Gross in Four Days

In a remarkable triumph, Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Pathaan’ has stormed the global box office, amassing a staggering Rs 429 crore within just four days of its release. This achievement has not only fortified Khan’s reputation in the cinema world but also marked his third consecutive success in 2023, following ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki.’

A Hat-Trick for Shah Rukh Khan

With ‘Pathaan,’ Shah Rukh Khan has carved a niche for himself by delivering three box office hits in a single year. Earlier, his movies ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ also raked in over Rs 1000 crore and Rs 400 crore globally, respectively. The actor’s understanding of the audience’s preference for action films has played a critical role in his recent successes.

Pathaan’s Worldwide Success

Even amid stiff competition from Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer ‘Salaar,’ ‘Pathaan’ has held its ground firmly. The film’s blend of commercial and critical acclaim, complemented by an ensemble cast, has contributed to its overwhelming success at the box office. Producers JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films have expressed their delight at the movie’s performance.

Future Prospects for ‘Pathaan’

While ‘Pathaan’ has already crossed the Rs 400 crore mark globally, it is on the brink of surpassing Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office. The movie’s sustained performance indicates that it is likely to maintain its successful run until at least January 25, 2024.

Arts & Entertainment Business India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

