Shah Rukh Khan's Generous Gesture for Javed Sheikh on 'Om Shanti Om' Set

Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh, acclaimed for his performance in the Bollywood blockbuster Om Shanti Om, recently divulged a personal anecdote about his co-actor, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, during an engaging chat with Desi TV. The story unveils a facet of camaraderie between the two actors, transcending national boundaries and offering a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes chemistry of the film industry.

Shah Rukh Khan: The Smoking Star

Notorious for his smoking habit, Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as the 'King of Bollywood', has often been seen with a cigarette in hand. During the filming of Om Shanti Om, despite smoking being generally prohibited, Khan would often be found smoking on set. Such was the star's influence that a designated table and ashtray were prepared for him, symbolizing his unique status on set.

Javed Sheikh's Smoking Wish

Sheikh, who attracted criticism for accepting a mere rupee as his fee for the movie, had his own smoking needs. Recalling Khan's open offer to assist with any requirements on set, Sheikh decided to approach the star about his own smoking desires. He wished to enjoy the same liberty as Khan, to smoke without having to step off the set and disrupt his creative flow.

King Khan's Gesture of Support

No sooner had Sheikh expressed his wish than Khan arranged for him to have his own table and ashtray. This simple gesture allowed Sheikh to smoke on set and was a testament to Khan's understanding and supportive nature. The incident highlights the bond between the Indian and Pakistani actors and suggests a mutual respect and camaraderie that transcends national boundaries.

The anecdote not only acknowledges Shah Rukh Khan's enduring charm and influential status but also testifies to his magnanimity. It shows that behind the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, there are gestures of support and camaraderie that make the journey worthwhile for many actors like Javed Sheikh. Above all, it projects an image of unity and understanding between Indian and Pakistani artists, evoking a wish for improved relations between the two nations.