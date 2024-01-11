en English
Arts & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Named ‘Indian of the Year’, Criticizes Negative Characters in Films

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:18 am EST
The revered Bollywood megastar, Shah Rukh Khan, was recently conferred with the prestigious title of ‘The Indian of the Year’ at an event organized by News18. In the same event, he voiced his concerns over the glorification of negative characters in films, specifically referring to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s contentious movie, ‘Animal’. Shah Rukh Khan, renowned for his romantic roles, emphasized his predilection for characters that propagate positive values.

Playful Exchange and Future Collaborations

Shah Rukh Khan also shared a light-hearted moment with the acclaimed director, Mani Ratnam, playfully hinting at a potential future collaboration. This interaction sparked excitement among fans, eagerly awaiting the union of these two stalwarts of the Indian film industry.

In another endearing segment, actor Aamir Khan was visibly moved at his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding to Nupur Shikhare. Held in the picturesque city of Udaipur, the wedding was an intimate affair graced by close family members. Social media platforms were abuzz with glimpses of the newlywed couple’s blissful moments.

Candid Conversations and Heartwarming Gestures

Neetu Kapoor, in a candid chat on the popular ‘Koffee with Karan’ show, opened up about her late husband Rishi Kapoor’s transformation during his battle with cancer. She shed light on how the ordeal brought him closer to her and their children. In a related event, their son Ranbir Kapoor was lauded on social media for his thoughtful gesture towards his mother, further solidifying his image as a devoted son.

Shah Rukh Khan also candidly talked about the personal hurdles he encountered in the recent past, including his son Aryan Khan’s 2021 arrest and the subsequent dismissal of charges. His eloquent speech was a testament to his resilience and gratitude towards his supportive fanbase. In a fitting end to the event, Javed Akhtar lauded director Mani Ratnam for his significant contributions to the Hindi film industry, stating how his work served as a challenge to their perceived dominance.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

