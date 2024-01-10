Shah Rukh Khan Honored as ‘Indian of the Year’ at CNN-News18 Awards

At the highly anticipated CNN-News18 Indian of the Year awards, celebrated Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was bestowed with the evening’s highest honor, further cementing his status as one of India’s most influential and beloved film personalities. The ceremony, which took place on January 10, 2024, paid tribute to the achievements of individuals across diverse fields, but it was Khan’s recognition that stole the show.

Shah Rukh Khan: The Unwavering ‘King Khan’

Often referred to as ‘King Khan’ for his remarkable contributions to the Indian film industry and his vast fan following, Shah Rukh Khan’s award underscores his continuous impact on Indian cinema. Khan’s acceptance of the award echoed his humbleness, as he stated, “It’s not about the box-office or numbers but the desire to entertain.”

A Historic Year for Khan

2023 proved to be a monumental year for Khan. With three thunderous blockbusters, ‘Pathaan,’ ‘Jawan,’ and ‘Dunki,’ he made history by garnering over 8 crore footfalls in a single year. ‘Pathaan’ not only earned 524 Cr. nett (Hindi) and 545 Cr. nett (all languages) domestically, but also raked in a staggering 1055 Cr. worldwide, including a record-breaking 49.25 million USD overseas.

‘Dunki’: A Global Sensation

‘Dunki’ also earned its share of accolades. The film was showcased at Le Grand Rex, Europe’s largest cinema, on Christmas evening, making it the first Bollywood Hindi film to receive such an honor. Additionally, ‘Dunki’s’ catchy song ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ was played in front of iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Arc De Triomphe in Paris, further demonstrating the film’s global appeal.

This recognition at the Indian of the Year awards is a testament to Shah Rukh Khan’s enduring influence on the cinematic landscape, both domestically and internationally. The details about other award categories or recipients of the night were not immediately available, but the spotlight was undeniably on Khan’s major achievement.