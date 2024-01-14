en English
Arts & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Boosts Buzz for ‘Guntur Kaaram’; Humility Earns Praise

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Shah Rukh Khan Boosts Buzz for ‘Guntur Kaaram’; Humility Earns Praise

Global icon and Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan has recently taken to social media to express his enthusiasm for the upcoming Telugu blockbuster ‘Guntur Kaaram’ starring Mahesh Babu. His action endorsing the film as ‘highly inflammable’ has not only increased the movie’s pre-release buzz but also shone a spotlight on the humble nature of this megastar.

Guntur Kaaram: Anticipated Reunion

The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, marks a much-awaited reunion between Mahesh Babu and the director after a hiatus of 12 years. This film promises high-octane action sequences and a compelling storyline that is likely to attract a massive audience.

SRK’s Endorsement: A Boost for Guntur Kaaram

In the age of social media, where every post or share can have significant ripple effects, Shah Rukh Khan’s endorsement has already begun to create waves. Sharing the theatrical trailer of ‘Guntur Kaaram’ on his personal account, the actor’s excitement for the film has added to the anticipation and excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

SRK: A Journey Beyond Cinema

The article also touches upon Shah Rukh Khan’s recent release, Dunki, and his successful filmography. But, beyond his cinematic journey, Shah Rukh Khan’s humble gesture towards an ISRO scientist during an awards ceremony speaks volumes about his humility. His respect and admiration for individuals across different walks of life have only added to his global appeal.

India
