Shagun Pandey Makes His Television Cop Debut in ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’

Noted actor Shagun Pandey, celebrated for his notable performances in ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ and ‘Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’, is set to make his debut as a police officer on the small screen with the new television show ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’. The series, where he steps into the shoes of the diligent and unyielding cop, Veer Pratap Singh, premiered on Colors on January 3rd, and will air Monday through Friday at 9:30 pm.

Shagun Prepares for His First Police Role

Portraying a cop character is not new in the entertainment industry, but Pandey’s approach to the role is unique. He didn’t model his character on the famous cop roles enacted by Bollywood heavyweights like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, or Akshay Kumar. Instead, he sought inspiration from real-life police officers to lend authenticity and relatability to his character. To physically fit the part, Pandey underwent arduous training, emphasizing his commitment to the role.

A Fresh Take on an Old Issue

The series is set in the picturesque state of Rajasthan. However, it brings to the limelight a grim issue that mars the societal fabric – underage girl marriages. ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ is a story of a minor girl wedded to a constable, with the narrative built around the theme of fake birth certificates that facilitate such marriages. As Veer Pratap Singh, Pandey grapples with this racket, showcasing a cop’s sense of duty and determination.

Realistic Portrayal for Audience Acceptance

Shagun Pandey’s primary aim is to make Veer Pratap Singh a realistic and ideal cop character. His belief is that the audience’s acceptance will eventually elevate the role to a larger-than-life status, much like the famous reel-life cop characters in Indian cinema. Featuring alongside Pandey is Shruti Choudhary, and the show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.