Arts & Entertainment

Shadow Ace Shines on ‘America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:02 pm EST
Shadow Ace Shines on ‘America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League’

Shadow Ace, the shadow artist and ‘America’s Got Talent’ alum, has made a triumphant return on the show’s spin-off series, ‘America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.’ In a captivating performance, Shadow Ace’s artistry shines yet again, this time with an unexpected canvas – the bald head of judge Howie Mandel.

Shadow Artistry Returns to AGT

Shadow Ace, who secured a commendable 3rd place on Season 18, is back, competing under Howie Mandel’s team. His latest performance is a shadow dance set to the rhythm of Sir Mix-a-Lot’s ‘Baby Got Back.’ The act, which includes shadows mimicking a person dancing, has stirred excitement among the judges and the audience alike.

Spectacle on a New Stage

Unlike his previous performances, this time, Mandel’s bald head serves as the canvas for Shadow Ace’s artistry. The unique twist adds a layer of charm to the performance, which is part of the early release footage from ‘America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.’ The show premiered at the beginning of January and has already garnered significant attention.

Shadow Ace: A Beacon of Talent and Creativity

Shadow Ace, whose real name is Philip Jose P. Galit, continues to leave audiences in awe with his talent and creativity in the art of shadow puppetry. His innovative use of light and shadow, coupled with his ability to tell stories through his performances, makes Shadow Ace a standout act in the competition.

With this latest performance, Shadow Ace not only cements his place as a formidable talent on ‘America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League’ but also reiterates his mastery in the timeless art of shadow puppetry.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

