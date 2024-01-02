Shabir Ahluwalia’s Cross-Dressing Role in ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan’ Sparks Discussions

Indian television actor, Shabir Ahluwalia, widely recognized for his role in the Zee TV series Kumkum Bhagya, is currently stirring interest in the television world. He is part of the ongoing show, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, cast opposite Neeharika Roy. The series has recently released a promo that has piqued the curiosity of viewers – a cross-dressing Shabir Ahluwalia.

Shabir’s New Avatar

As seen in the new promo, Ahluwalia is featured dressed in a saree, complete with kajal. This look is reminiscent of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar‘s appearance in the film Laxmii. The storyline suggests that Ahluwalia’s character, Mohan, will be dealing with possession and fighting for righteousness. This unexpected plot twist has certainly caught the attention of viewers.

Public Reaction to the New Twist

The reaction from the audience has been mixed. While some are excited about this intriguing development, others are questioning the necessity of such a plot twist. The storyline’s unique approach has sparked a flurry of discussions amongst television enthusiasts and commentators. This development in the storyline marks a significant turn in Mohan’s character arc.

Shabir Ahluwalia’s Diverse Portfolio

Shabir Ahluwalia’s career in the Indian television industry has been filled with diverse roles. From shows like Kkavyanjali, Kayamath, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, and Savitri to Bollywood films such as Shootout At Lokhandwala and Mission Istanbul, his body of work is extensive. His role in Kumkum Bhagya, opposite Sriti Jha, gained him widespread recognition. His current role in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan adds yet another unique character to his repertoire.