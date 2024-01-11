Shabazz Palaces Set to Release ‘Exotic Birds of Prey’ Album

Shabazz Palaces, known for their innovative approach to hip-hop, are set to release a new mini-album titled ‘Exotic Birds Of Prey’ on March 29th, 2024. The seven-song album will be available on CD, LP, and digital streaming platforms worldwide through Sub Pop, broadening the accessibility to their unique soundscapes.

Revel in the Psychedelia of ‘Angela’

The lead single from the album, ‘Angela,’ has already been released, providing a tantalizing taste of what’s to come. The psychedelic track showcases the otherworldly production and unique wordplay of guest artists Stas THEE Boss and Irene Barber. Their contributions lend a fresh dynamism to the album, underscoring Shabazz Palaces’ commitment to musical exploration.

Collaborations Galore

The album is a confluence of creative minds, featuring collaborations with several artists such as Japreme Magnetic, OCnotes, Cobra Coil, Purple Tape Nate, and Lavarr the Starr. This array of talent not only enriches the album but also highlights Shabazz Palaces’ ability to harmonize diverse musical perspectives into a cohesive sound.

Behind the Scenes

Exotic Birds of Prey was self-produced by Shabazz Palaces, with mixing by Erik Blood. The engineering work was carried out by Ishmael Butler and Erik Blood at Studio4 West in Venice, California, demonstrating the meticulous attention to detail that characterizes their work. The album was mastered by Warren Defever at Third Man Mastering, ensuring its sonic quality matches the exceptional caliber of its content.

Exotic Birds Of Prey is a follow-up to the well-received album ‘Robed in Rareness’ from October 2023. The new album continues the group’s innovative blend of shoegaze, ambient music, electro, and funk, offering a fresh installment in their evolving musical narrative.