Sha Tin College’s Jasmine Chan Wins Justice Centre Choice Award at the 2023 Colour of Humanity Arts Prize

Seventeen-year-old Jasmine Chan Yuet-chi from Sha Tin College claimed the Justice Centre Choice Award at the 2023 Colour of Humanity Arts Prize with her watercolor masterpiece ‘Together, a Better World’. This annual competition, organized by Justice Centre Hong Kong—a non-profit committed to supporting refugees and migrants—aimed at celebrating diversity and inclusion through the arts. This year, a record-breaking 102 entries from diverse backgrounds flooded in, aligning with the theme ‘Our Changing World’.

The Winning Artwork

Jasmine’s winning piece was distinguished by its optimistic depiction of unity and collective action. It portrays two faceless figures, intentionally free of age, gender, or racial markers, running towards a brighter future. This resonated with the organization’s mission of fostering inclusivity and mirrored the global changes witnessed throughout the year, including extreme weather events, conflicts, and the rise of artificial intelligence.

A Platform for Introspection and Dialogue

The competition served as a platform for deep introspection, creative expression, and inclusive dialogue. It transcended ideological and social divides and ignited compassion and empathy within Hong Kong society. Various artistic mediums and themes were explored, ranging from international displacement, feminism, to labor issues, highlighting the diversity and depth of the entries.

Exhibition and Workshops

The top 30 artworks—including Jasmine’s winning piece—are on display at the Goethe-Institut Hong Kong until January 14. The exhibition is enriched with bilingual guided tours and workshops, providing visitors with an enhanced understanding of the pieces and the narratives behind them. Lynette Nam, the executive director of Justice Centre Hong Kong, praised the diversity and impact of the submissions, underlying the significance of such artistic endeavors in fostering empathy and promoting a more inclusive society.