en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Sexual Abuse Allegations Surfaced Against Late Boy Band Producer Johnny Kitagawa

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:53 am EST
Sexual Abuse Allegations Surfaced Against Late Boy Band Producer Johnny Kitagawa

In a poignant revelation, hundreds of men have alleged sexual abuse during their teenage years by the now-deceased boy band producer, Johnny Kitagawa. The influential entertainment mogul, who passed away in 2019, was never formally indicted for these offenses. These allegations, initially rumors, gained substantial credence last year when the company formerly known as Johnny & Associates, now rebranded to Smile-Up, acknowledged the abuse.

Company Acknowledgment and Apology

In May, the chief of Smile-Up issued a public apology, a significant step in addressing the dark history of the company. The firm reported having received as many as 939 requests for compensation, with 125 individuals having already been compensated. The Japanese government, recognizing the gravity of the situation, has advocated for victim compensation.

Establishment of Review Panel

Smile-Up, in an attempt to address the situation, has established a panel comprising three former judges. The panel is tasked with reviewing the claims and facilitating agreed-upon payments. However, the company’s handling of the issue has been met with some criticism. A victims’ group has stated that the company has rejected some claims citing insufficient evidence, yet specific details regarding these rejections have not been provided.

UN Involvement and Upcoming Report

The U.N. Working Group on Business and Human Rights has launched an investigation into the abuse cases. The group is scheduled to issue a report on their findings in June. The abuse allegations have shed light on the grim reality of Kitagawa’s Tokyo luxury mansion, where a significant portion of the abuse reportedly took place, alongside other undisclosed locations. The accusations suggest that the abuse continued unchecked for several decades under the watch of the influential entertainment figure.

0
Arts & Entertainment Human Rights Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
18 seconds ago
The Symphony of Productivity: How Music Enhances Work and Study
A recent survey divulged a captivating correlation between music and productivity. The poll, which encompassed 2,000 adults, both employed and studying, revealed that pop, rock, and classical music genres are salient in boosting focus and efficiency during work or study sessions. The findings indicate that a significant 60% of respondents relish the accompaniment of music
The Symphony of Productivity: How Music Enhances Work and Study
Shirley Ballas Defends Giovanni Pernice Amid Feud with Amanda Abbington on 'Strictly Come Dancing'
4 mins ago
Shirley Ballas Defends Giovanni Pernice Amid Feud with Amanda Abbington on 'Strictly Come Dancing'
Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga: A Sankranti Box Office Showdown in Tollywood
5 mins ago
Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga: A Sankranti Box Office Showdown in Tollywood
Watford's Favourite Free Attractions: A Glimpse into the Community's Preferences
21 seconds ago
Watford's Favourite Free Attractions: A Glimpse into the Community's Preferences
National Library of Ireland Acquires Vast Bonar Law Collection: A Treasure Trove of Irish History
29 seconds ago
National Library of Ireland Acquires Vast Bonar Law Collection: A Treasure Trove of Irish History
Robert Downey Jr. Reiterates Defense of 'Tropic Thunder', Draws Parallel with 'All in the Family'
4 mins ago
Robert Downey Jr. Reiterates Defense of 'Tropic Thunder', Draws Parallel with 'All in the Family'
Latest Headlines
World News
Unprecedented Strike Looms in Northern Ireland Amidst Pay Dispute and Political Stalemate
7 seconds
Unprecedented Strike Looms in Northern Ireland Amidst Pay Dispute and Political Stalemate
Underdogs Clash at KCC Elite Cup T20 2024: Ceylinco Express CC vs Stack CC
7 seconds
Underdogs Clash at KCC Elite Cup T20 2024: Ceylinco Express CC vs Stack CC
Kate Moss Lookalike Surprises Swimmers at Spring Lakes
13 seconds
Kate Moss Lookalike Surprises Swimmers at Spring Lakes
The Symphony of Productivity: How Music Enhances Work and Study
19 seconds
The Symphony of Productivity: How Music Enhances Work and Study
ALL Stars Program Advocates for Community Change
19 seconds
ALL Stars Program Advocates for Community Change
Haaland's Record-Breaking Season and Milestones in Indian Cricket
43 seconds
Haaland's Record-Breaking Season and Milestones in Indian Cricket
Israeli Minister Accuses Turkey of 'Nazism', Calls for Boycott
3 mins
Israeli Minister Accuses Turkey of 'Nazism', Calls for Boycott
Trump's Absent Presence: Former President's Influence Felt at Davos
4 mins
Trump's Absent Presence: Former President's Influence Felt at Davos
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
5 mins
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
23 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
32 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
32 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
46 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
51 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app