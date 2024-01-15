Sexual Abuse Allegations Surfaced Against Late Boy Band Producer Johnny Kitagawa

In a poignant revelation, hundreds of men have alleged sexual abuse during their teenage years by the now-deceased boy band producer, Johnny Kitagawa. The influential entertainment mogul, who passed away in 2019, was never formally indicted for these offenses. These allegations, initially rumors, gained substantial credence last year when the company formerly known as Johnny & Associates, now rebranded to Smile-Up, acknowledged the abuse.

Company Acknowledgment and Apology

In May, the chief of Smile-Up issued a public apology, a significant step in addressing the dark history of the company. The firm reported having received as many as 939 requests for compensation, with 125 individuals having already been compensated. The Japanese government, recognizing the gravity of the situation, has advocated for victim compensation.

Establishment of Review Panel

Smile-Up, in an attempt to address the situation, has established a panel comprising three former judges. The panel is tasked with reviewing the claims and facilitating agreed-upon payments. However, the company’s handling of the issue has been met with some criticism. A victims’ group has stated that the company has rejected some claims citing insufficient evidence, yet specific details regarding these rejections have not been provided.

UN Involvement and Upcoming Report

The U.N. Working Group on Business and Human Rights has launched an investigation into the abuse cases. The group is scheduled to issue a report on their findings in June. The abuse allegations have shed light on the grim reality of Kitagawa’s Tokyo luxury mansion, where a significant portion of the abuse reportedly took place, alongside other undisclosed locations. The accusations suggest that the abuse continued unchecked for several decades under the watch of the influential entertainment figure.