Severin Films to Adapt 'Killing For Culture'; Kier-La Janisse to Direct

In a significant development, Severin Films has secured the rights to translate the nonfiction masterpiece, 'Killing For Culture', into a full-length feature film. The book, penned by David Kerekes and David J. Slater, meticulously explores the portrayal of death in the cinema world.

Acclaimed Documentarian Takes the Helm

Set to adapt and direct the ambitious project is Kier-La Janisse, an award-winning documentarian applauded for her 'Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror'. Janisse's reputation for intensive research and profound analysis in film studies makes her an apt choice for the adaptation. Her journey with Severin Films initiated in 2018, and she has since engaged in diverse roles, including editing, documentary filmmaking, and acquisitions.

Executive Producer's Faith in Janisse's Insight

David Gregory, the co-founder of Severin Films, is on board as the executive producer for 'Killing for Culture'. Gregory has expressed high regard for Janisse's fervor and discernment, convinced they will significantly enrich the project. Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the adaptation, a specific timeline for the film's debut remains undisclosed.

Anticipation for the Unique Adaptation

As the cinematic world anticipates this unique adaptation, the collaboration between Severin Films and Janisse promises to offer an unprecedented exploration of death's depiction in cinema. With Janisse's in-depth research and insightful analysis, the film adaptation of 'Killing for Culture' is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the subject, potentially reshaping viewers' perceptions of death in film.