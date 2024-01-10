en English
Arts & Entertainment

Seven Seas Entertainment Set to Release ‘The Condemned Villainess’ Manga

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
Seven Seas Entertainment Set to Release 'The Condemned Villainess' Manga

The manga world is set to witness a new entrant with the release of the first volume of ‘The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain.’ Seven Seas Entertainment, a renowned publisher of manga and light novels, has announced the release date as April 9, 2024. The 180-page volume, written by Bakufu Narayama and illustrated by Rato Kitaguni, is priced at $13.99.

Serialization Journey

The series, which embarked on its serialization journey in 2022 in Comic Corona from TO Books, has taken the Japanese manga world by storm. Known in Japan as ‘Danzaisareta Akuyaku Reijou wa, Gyakkou shite Kanpeki na Akujo wo Mezasu COMIC,’ the series currently boasts three volumes with the narrative still unfolding.

Plunge into the Plot

The plot revolves around Claudia, a duke’s daughter engaged to a crown prince. Her seemingly fairytale life disintegrates when her half-sister Fermina betrays her, resulting in her tragic end in a brothel due to illness. However, fate grants Claudia a second chance when she wakes up in her childhood body. Utilizing the cunning skills she acquired at the brothel, she is resolved to gather allies and prevent history from repeating itself.

Anticipating the Release

With its intricate plot and engaging characters, ‘The Condemned Villainess’ promises to be a captivating addition to the manga universe. The anticipation is high, and enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for April 9 to dive into this thrilling saga.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

