Arts & Entertainment

Seth MacFarlane’s Transition: From Ted Movie Sequels to Peacock Prequel Series

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:54 am EST


After the success of the first two Ted movies, creator Seth MacFarlane had no plans for a third installment. Instead, his focus had shifted to creating The Orville, and the idea of another Ted movie seemed to have faded. However, a new opportunity presented itself when MacFarlane signed an overall deal with NBCUniversal, the production house behind the Ted franchise.

From Movies to Streaming: The Evolution of Ted

As part of the deal, MacFarlane was approached with the concept of a Ted series for Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. While he hadn’t initially envisioned Ted as a television show, the idea intrigued him. The result is a prequel series that takes us back to John’s formative years as a 16-year-old in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Ted’s Prequel Series: A New Approach

The prequel series is a seven-episode, single-camera comedy that will be exclusively available on Peacock. With MacFarlane as the director and writer of the entire series, viewers can expect his signature comedic style. Yet, the series has drawn mixed reviews from critics, questioning its originality and who it’s intended to serve in the long run.

Tech Innovation: Making Ted Come to Life

One of the intriguing aspects of the new series is the use of innovative production visualization technology. This approach allows for real-time filming of an animated lead character, Ted, alongside human actors. The use of ViewScreen, a production visualization system, has transformed the creative process, resulting in faster turnaround times. MacFarlane’s role as co-showrunner, director, and the voice of Ted has been made easier by wireless motion capture, enabling the capture of perfect shots in fewer takes.

In conclusion, Seth MacFarlane’s transition from Ted movie sequels to a Peacock prequel series marks a significant shift in the franchise’s direction. With the series now streaming on Peacock, it remains to be seen how fans will react to this new interpretation of their beloved foul-mouthed teddy bear.

Arts & Entertainment United States


BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

