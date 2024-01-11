en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Seth MacFarlane’s ‘Ted’ TV Series Set for January 2024 Premiere

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Seth MacFarlane’s ‘Ted’ TV Series Set for January 2024 Premiere

Mark your calendars, teddy bear enthusiasts, and sitcom lovers! Seth MacFarlane’s television series ‘Ted’ is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, January 11, 2024. This highly anticipated show serves as a prequel to the beloved film franchise and delves into the early days of the unconventional friendship between an anthropomorphic teddy bear, Ted, and his human compatriot, John.

Streaming and Geo-Restrictions

The series will be available for streaming in the US on Peacock, and in Australia on Binge and Foxtel Now. However, due to geo-restrictions, viewers outside these regions will be unable to access the content without the aid of a VPN. These digital tools can legally circumvent the blockades by altering the viewer’s IP address to one from an accessible region. Among the myriad options, NordVPN stands out for its ability to unblock streaming platforms swiftly.

UK and Canada Availability

While there is, as yet, no premiere date for the UK and Canada, viewers in these nations can employ a VPN to stream the series. Moreover, Binge offers a 30-day free trial in Australia, enabling users to relish the series for free.

Nostalgic Journey Back to The ’90s

Set in the year 1993, the series focuses on Ted the Bear and his friendship with a 16-year-old John Bennett. MacFarlane lends his distinctive voice and provides motion capture for Ted, promising to continue the legacy of the popular intellectual property. The series offers viewers a nostalgic trip back to the ’90s, viewed uniquely through the lens of this extraordinary friendship.

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Amber Riley to Voice Ursula in Disney Junior's 'Ariel'
The talented Amber Riley, renowned for her role in the hit TV series ‘Glee,’ has been confirmed to voice the character of Ursula in Disney Junior’s new show, ‘Ariel.’ This enchanting announcement came amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike, a time when the cast was previously restrained from public discussions about the show. Amber Riley and Mykal-Michelle
Amber Riley to Voice Ursula in Disney Junior's 'Ariel'
HBO Cancels 'Gentleman Jack' After Two Seasons, No Season 3
13 mins ago
HBO Cancels 'Gentleman Jack' After Two Seasons, No Season 3
Brief Intrigue at Robi and Maiqui Pineda's Star-Studded Wedding
14 mins ago
Brief Intrigue at Robi and Maiqui Pineda's Star-Studded Wedding
BTS's Kim Taehyung Ignites Pre-order Frenzy for Harper's Bazaar Korea
7 mins ago
BTS's Kim Taehyung Ignites Pre-order Frenzy for Harper's Bazaar Korea
Level Infinite Enforces Strict Anti-Cheating Measures in PUBG Mobile Lite
8 mins ago
Level Infinite Enforces Strict Anti-Cheating Measures in PUBG Mobile Lite
Matty Matheson: The Bear Star's Culinary Empire Beyond Acting
10 mins ago
Matty Matheson: The Bear Star's Culinary Empire Beyond Acting
Latest Headlines
World News
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy: A Half-Measured Approach?
2 mins
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy: A Half-Measured Approach?
Surge in Geopolitical Tensions: US Withdrawal from Iraq and Warnings Over Taiwan
2 mins
Surge in Geopolitical Tensions: US Withdrawal from Iraq and Warnings Over Taiwan
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Decision Not to Disqualify Shiv Sena MLAs; Eknath Shinde Faction Recognized as Real Shiv Sena
3 mins
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Decision Not to Disqualify Shiv Sena MLAs; Eknath Shinde Faction Recognized as Real Shiv Sena
Seoul High Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Humidifier Sterilizer Case
3 mins
Seoul High Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Humidifier Sterilizer Case
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Deep Dive into Roles, Challenges, and Implications
4 mins
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Deep Dive into Roles, Challenges, and Implications
A Tangle of Priorities: Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill vs Poverty
5 mins
A Tangle of Priorities: Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill vs Poverty
Graeme Swann Counsels England: 'Avoid Verbal Confrontations with Virat Kohli'
5 mins
Graeme Swann Counsels England: 'Avoid Verbal Confrontations with Virat Kohli'
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
5 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
CGI and Tribun Health Join Forces to Revolutionize Digital Pathology in Denmark
5 mins
CGI and Tribun Health Join Forces to Revolutionize Digital Pathology in Denmark
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
5 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app