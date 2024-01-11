Seth MacFarlane’s ‘Ted’ TV Series Set for January 2024 Premiere

Mark your calendars, teddy bear enthusiasts, and sitcom lovers! Seth MacFarlane’s television series ‘Ted’ is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, January 11, 2024. This highly anticipated show serves as a prequel to the beloved film franchise and delves into the early days of the unconventional friendship between an anthropomorphic teddy bear, Ted, and his human compatriot, John.

Streaming and Geo-Restrictions

The series will be available for streaming in the US on Peacock, and in Australia on Binge and Foxtel Now. However, due to geo-restrictions, viewers outside these regions will be unable to access the content without the aid of a VPN. These digital tools can legally circumvent the blockades by altering the viewer’s IP address to one from an accessible region. Among the myriad options, NordVPN stands out for its ability to unblock streaming platforms swiftly.

UK and Canada Availability

While there is, as yet, no premiere date for the UK and Canada, viewers in these nations can employ a VPN to stream the series. Moreover, Binge offers a 30-day free trial in Australia, enabling users to relish the series for free.

Nostalgic Journey Back to The ’90s

Set in the year 1993, the series focuses on Ted the Bear and his friendship with a 16-year-old John Bennett. MacFarlane lends his distinctive voice and provides motion capture for Ted, promising to continue the legacy of the popular intellectual property. The series offers viewers a nostalgic trip back to the ’90s, viewed uniquely through the lens of this extraordinary friendship.