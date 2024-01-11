Seth MacFarlane Revives 'Ted' in Prequel Series; Jon Hamm to Star in 'Grimsburg' Animated Show

Seth MacFarlane, the creative powerhouse behind the 'Ted' franchise, is rekindling his profane teddy bear character in a fresh prequel series. This new series, available on the Peacock streaming service, rewinds to an early chapter in the life of the sentient teddy bear toy named Ted, delving into his life with John Bennett and his family in Massachusetts. MacFarlane, lending his voice and signature humor to the title character, sets the stage for a reimagined journey into the raunchy and politically incorrect world of 'Ted'.

A Return to 'Ted'

The series, set in 1993, focuses on a young Ted growing up alongside a 16-year-old John and cousin Blaire in the suburban landscape of Massachusetts. The decision to explore the early life of Ted was influenced by the challenge of continuing the narrative from where the original films concluded, as well as the scheduling constraints of Mark Wahlberg. The new series premiered on Thursday, January 11th, with all seven episodes released simultaneously.

Unfolding Drama and Humor

Embracing the bear's early years, the series explores the complexities of their friendship and the trials of adolescence. Supported by a versatile cast, the narrative introduces unique elements, pushing its limits with mature content. Despite the release schedule's potential impact on its longevity, the humor and portrayal of the characters, particularly by Seth MacFarlane and Max Burkholder, make it a compelling watch.

Jon Hamm's 'Grimsburg'

Meanwhile, Jon Hamm, known for his diverse roles, is venturing into a new animated series called 'Grimsburg'. The narrative follows a master detective returning to his mystery-riddled hometown to reconcile with his family. Hamm's proven comedic talent, including a memorable stint as a talking toilet on 'Bob's Burgers', is anticipated to infuse 'Grimsburg' with a unique blend of humor, making it a promising addition to FOX's line-up.