en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Seth MacFarlane Revives ‘Ted’ in Prequel Series; Jon Hamm to Star in ‘Grimsburg’ Animated Show

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Seth MacFarlane Revives ‘Ted’ in Prequel Series; Jon Hamm to Star in ‘Grimsburg’ Animated Show

Seth MacFarlane, the creative powerhouse behind the ‘Ted’ franchise, is rekindling his profane teddy bear character in a fresh prequel series. This new series, available on the Peacock streaming service, rewinds to an early chapter in the life of the sentient teddy bear toy named Ted, delving into his life with John Bennett and his family in Massachusetts. MacFarlane, lending his voice and signature humor to the title character, sets the stage for a reimagined journey into the raunchy and politically incorrect world of ‘Ted’.

A Return to ‘Ted’

The series, set in 1993, focuses on a young Ted growing up alongside a 16-year-old John and cousin Blaire in the suburban landscape of Massachusetts. The decision to explore the early life of Ted was influenced by the challenge of continuing the narrative from where the original films concluded, as well as the scheduling constraints of Mark Wahlberg. The new series premiered on Thursday, January 11th, with all seven episodes released simultaneously.

Unfolding Drama and Humor

Embracing the bear’s early years, the series explores the complexities of their friendship and the trials of adolescence. Supported by a versatile cast, the narrative introduces unique elements, pushing its limits with mature content. Despite the release schedule’s potential impact on its longevity, the humor and portrayal of the characters, particularly by Seth MacFarlane and Max Burkholder, make it a compelling watch.

Jon Hamm’s ‘Grimsburg’

Meanwhile, Jon Hamm, known for his diverse roles, is venturing into a new animated series called ‘Grimsburg’. The narrative follows a master detective returning to his mystery-riddled hometown to reconcile with his family. Hamm’s proven comedic talent, including a memorable stint as a talking toilet on ‘Bob’s Burgers’, is anticipated to infuse ‘Grimsburg’ with a unique blend of humor, making it a promising addition to FOX’s line-up.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Kentwood Players Stages Noël Coward's 'Private Lives' in Honour of Playwright's 125th Birthday
The Kentwood Players theater group, known for their riveting renditions of classic and contemporary plays, is all set to stage the iconic Noël Coward’s comedy ‘Private Lives’. This is part of a grand celebration commemorating Coward’s 125th birthday. With a sturdy cast and seasoned production team, the play is sure to be a delight for
Kentwood Players Stages Noël Coward's 'Private Lives' in Honour of Playwright's 125th Birthday
Crucian Christmas Festival Honors Culinary Talent Veronica 'Cutie' Jeffery
8 mins ago
Crucian Christmas Festival Honors Culinary Talent Veronica 'Cutie' Jeffery
'TMZVerified' Dives into Pete Davidson's Drug Confession, NYC's Underground Tunnels and More
8 mins ago
'TMZVerified' Dives into Pete Davidson's Drug Confession, NYC's Underground Tunnels and More
Rohit Shetty Defends Portrayal of Police Brutality in Films, Discusses Upcoming Projects
6 mins ago
Rohit Shetty Defends Portrayal of Police Brutality in Films, Discusses Upcoming Projects
Ava DuVernay's 'Origin': A Personal Journey Reflecting Global Discontents
7 mins ago
Ava DuVernay's 'Origin': A Personal Journey Reflecting Global Discontents
Cillian Murphy Reflects on '28 Days Later', Speaks About Potential Sequel Involvement
8 mins ago
Cillian Murphy Reflects on '28 Days Later', Speaks About Potential Sequel Involvement
Latest Headlines
World News
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
2 mins
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
3 mins
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
5 mins
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
5 mins
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
6 mins
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
8 mins
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
8 mins
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
10 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
Nick Saban Retires: The End of an Era for Alabama Football
11 mins
Nick Saban Retires: The End of an Era for Alabama Football
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app