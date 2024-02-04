Seth Gilliam to Attend Spa-Con Infinity 2024: A Boost for Pop Culture Enthusiasts

Actor Seth Gilliam, applauded for his portrayal of Father Gabriel Stokes in the hit series 'The Walking Dead,' is the first announced guest celebrity for the eighth edition of Spa-Con Infinity. Set in the heart of Hot Springs, Arkansas, the comic and pop culture convention is slated for September 20-22, 2024. The announcement is expected to draw a broad spectrum of fans, resonating with the event's objective to appeal to a multi-genre audience.

Stellar Acting Portfolio

Aside from his role as Father Gabriel Stokes, Gilliam's diverse acting repertoire spans across several critically acclaimed TV shows. His portrayal of Ellis Carver in 'The Wire,' Clayton Hughes in 'Oz,' and Dr. Alan Deaton in 'Teen Wolf' has cemented his position in the television industry. His presence at Spa-Con is anticipated to attract fans from various genres and demographics.

Spa-Con Infinity: A Pop Culture Landmark

Since its inception, Spa-Con Infinity has become a staple event for comic and pop culture enthusiasts in the region. Marking its eighth year, the 2024 event aims to uphold its tradition of offering fans an immersive experience, brimming with celebrity interactions, cosplay, gaming, and more. The convention will be held at the Hot Springs Convention Center, a venue known for hosting vibrant cultural and entertainment events.

Early Bird Passes Now Available

As the excitement builds for the event, VIP and weekend early-bird passes are now on sale. These passes offer fans an opportunity to secure their spot at the convention and enhance their experience with exclusive perks and early access. Given Gilliam's confirmed attendance, a surge in ticket sales is expected, further establishing Spa-Con Infinity’s standing as a much-awaited pop culture convention.