Set Photos Reveal Vandalized Gravesite of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Season 5

Production has commenced for the fifth and final season of the highly popular Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’, and recent set photos have unveiled a significant twist in the plot. The images show the gravesite of a beloved character, Eddie Munson, vandalized with a chilling message: ‘BURN’. Eddie, portrayed by Joseph Quinn, was a new addition in the fourth season, who quickly won fans over with his charming personality and heroic deeds. However, his tragic end has resulted in an unexpected posthumous reputation, casting him as a murderer and cult leader, largely due to his association with the Hellfire Club and the misunderstood game Dungeons & Dragons.

Eddie Munson: The Hero Labelled as a Villain

Introduced in the fourth season, Eddie Munson emerged as a fan-favorite, thanks to his endearing qualities and courageous actions. Despite his brave attempts to save the fictional town of Hawkins, he falls victim to public misinterpretation. His involvement with the Hellfire Club and the game Dungeons & Dragons, subjects of satanic panic during the 1980s, leads to him being posthumously misbranded as a murderer and a cult leader.

Vandalized Grave: A Message from the Past

The newly revealed set photos show Eddie’s gravestone defaced with the word ‘BURN’. The gravestone, bereft of dates, bears the simple engraving ‘Edward Munson, Now at Peace’. This defacement is likely indicative of the town’s misplaced fear and misunderstanding of Eddie’s associations, with the derogatory message symbolizing the rampant satanic panic of the era.

A Tribute to a Friend: Dustin Henderson’s Homage to Eddie

In response to the desecration, Dustin Henderson, brought to life by Gaten Matarazzo, visits the defiled gravesite. He is seen wearing a Hellfire Club T-shirt and what seems to be Eddie’s rings, offering a silent tribute to his fallen friend. An on-set image also shows Matarazzo performing Eddie’s signature devil horns pose, further cementing the bond between the characters. These images, shared by co-creator Ross Duffer and across social media platforms, have increased the excitement for the forthcoming season.

Set in the backdrop of a fictional town in Hawkins, Indiana, ‘Stranger Things’ intertwines 1980s pop culture and elements from the works of Stephen King to create a thrilling narrative that explores supernatural events and government conspiracies. The much-anticipated fifth season is set to premiere on Netflix in 2025, promising a nail-biting conclusion to this epic tale of friendship and adventure.