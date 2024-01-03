en English
Arts & Entertainment

Serpil Yeter’s ‘See Another’: An Artistic Journey through Istanbul’s Markets

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Serpil Yeter's 'See Another': An Artistic Journey through Istanbul's Markets

Marking a significant event in the art calendar of 2024, the art exhibition ‘See Another’ by acclaimed artist Serpil Yeter is set to unfold at Anna Laudel Istanbul from January 12 to February 23. The exhibition will exhibit a collection of never-before-seen photographs and sound installations, offering viewers an immersive experience of Istanbul’s neighborhood markets as they were in the year 2000.

Transformative Artistry

Yeter’s artistry transforms the ordinary market stalls into extraordinary installations. Her meticulous attention to detail captures the essence of these spaces, weaving a rich tapestry of human stories, cultures, and desires. ‘See Another’ offers a balanced depiction of everyday life, highlighting the beauty and challenges that coexist in these ordinary settings.

A Reflection of Economic Realities

Beyond the aesthetic allure, the exhibition also includes potent symbols of economic struggle and future anxieties. Yeter’s photographs provide a stark reflection of the everyday lives and challenges faced by market vendors. This aspect adds a layer of depth to the exhibition, encouraging viewers to see beyond the colourful facade of the markets and acknowledge the multifaceted environments they represent.

A Powerful Narrative

The strength of ‘See Another’ lies in its narrative power. Through her unique artistic language, Yeter paints a vivid picture of life in the markets, crafting a narrative that resonates deeply with the audience. This exhibition invites viewers to not only appreciate the aesthetic beauty of the markets but also to engage with the range of emotions and realities encapsulated within.

Arts & Entertainment
