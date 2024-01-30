Serena Piacentini: Inspiring Pupils with Award-Winning Childhood Poem

In the heart of Castlemilk, at St Bartholomew's Primary, a unique literary legacy is taking root. The instigator is none other than the vibrant 23-year-old teacher, Serena Piacentini, a Rutherglen native, who is drawing upon her personal triumphs to inspire a new generation of poets and storytellers. Serena's tool of inspiration is a childhood poem that not only won her laurels but continues to fuel her pedagogical approach.

Award-Winning Poem Breathes Life into Lessons

Serena penned the poem 'My Town' when she was merely 12 years old. A poignant ode to her hometown, the poem was honored with the Jack and Eileen Connor Memorial Prize for the best local-themed poem in 2012. More than just a personal achievement, the poem also made a broader impact by supporting Barnardo's Children's Charity. It's currently displayed in Rutherglen Town Hall, serving as both a source of pride for Serena and a testament to her early literary prowess.

From Competition to Classroom

The joy of winning the competition and performing the poem at Rutherglen Landemer Day in 2013 still resonates with Serena. Now, as a teacher, she channels this joy into her teaching methods. By sharing the poem with her primary two pupils, Serena aims to foster a love for rhyming and writing, taking them beyond the conventional boundaries of education and into a world where words weave magic.

Inspiring Future Poets

Moreover, the legacy of the poetry competition that sparked Serena's journey continues. Dorothy Connor, the organizer, plans to commission a special poem for Rutherglen's Novocentenary in 2026. She also intends to launch a short story competition in memory of her brother, John Douglas Connor. Serena, a living example of how such competitions can shape young minds, encourages aspiring poets to write about topics close to their heart, emphasizing the role of enjoyment in the creative process.

As Serena Piacentini steps into the future, armed with a Masters in Education from the University of Glasgow and a passion for teaching, she carries with her the power of a poem written by a 12-year-old girl from Rutherglen. It's a reminder that sometimes, in the journey of education and inspiration, the past can be the best guide.