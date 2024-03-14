Sequels for 'Nobody' and 'Violent Night' Set to Roll: Odenkirk and Harbour Ready for Action

Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, in a revealing chat at SXSW 2024, shared the exciting progress on sequels to the hit films Nobody and Violent Night. With the stars Bob Odenkirk and David Harbour eager to dive back into their roles, and Universal backing the projects, fans can anticipate action-packed returns to these unique cinematic worlds.

Sequels in the Making

During an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, McCormick and Leitch detailed their plans for the sequels. They aim to kick off filming for Nobody 2 by the year's end and for Violent Night 2 at the start of the next. The development is well into the pre-production phase, with scripts undergoing several drafts, signaling a strong commitment to expanding these franchises. Universal's investment and the actors' enthusiasm underscore the potential seen in continuing these stories.

Unlikely Heroes Return

Nobody, featuring Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, showcases an underappreciated family man who reverts to his dark assassin skills following a burglary. Violent Night presents David Harbour as a disillusioned Santa Claus who battles mercenaries to save Christmas. These films struck a chord with audiences, blending intense action with dark humor. The confirmation of Odenkirk and Harbour's return promises to elevate the sequels, building on the beloved characters and thrilling narratives established in the original films.

Anticipation Builds

As the pre-production process moves forward, anticipation for the sequels grows. The unique blend of humor, action, and character development in Nobody and Violent Night has set a high bar. With the original creative teams returning and new adventures on the horizon, these sequels are poised to captivate audiences once more. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates, including potential release dates and additional cast announcements.

As McCormick and Leitch navigate the complexities of scheduling and script finalization, the film community watches with bated breath. The return of Hutch Mansell and Santa Claus in their respective worlds promises more than just sequels; it heralds the expansion of narratives that have already left a lasting impact on the action genre. With Universal's backing and the stars' commitment, the stage is set for these unlikely heroes to return, stronger and more compelling than ever.