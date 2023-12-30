en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Senior High’ teases Major Plot Revelations in Final Three Weeks

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:58 am EST
‘Senior High’ teases Major Plot Revelations in Final Three Weeks

The enigmatic Filipino television series, ‘Senior High’, is entering its thrilling last leg, with the final three weeks set to expose pivotal plot twists and turns. As the anticipation swells, audiences are teased with a glimpse into an intriguing future in a recently released one-minute clip.

Unraveling the Mystery

In a dramatic turn of events, the character Obet, brought to life by the talented Kyle Echarri, is set to trigger a major revelation. He prepares to divulge the truth about Luna’s death to Sky, played by the captivating Andrea Brillantes. The veil of mystery surrounding Luna’s demise is slowly lifting, heightening the suspense as Sky inches closer to the truth.

Haunting Hallucinations and Romantic Entanglements

Adding an eerie layer to the narrative, the character Z, portrayed by Daniella Stranner, grapples with disturbing visions of Luna smeared in blood. Alongside the chilling plot developments, the series also explores romantic storylines. The narrative showcases Archie (Elijah Canlas) in the throes of courtship, attempting to win over Roxy (Xyriel Manabat).

The romantic element of the show takes on a convoluted twist with a love triangle, or rather, a love square. The characters Gino (Juan Karlos), Yosef (Grae Fernandez), and Obet are all vying for Sky’s heart, adding a dash of romantic tension to the gripping plot.

‘Senior High’s’ Final Countdown

As the countdown to the conclusion of ‘Senior High’ begins, the show continues to air new episodes from Monday to Friday at 9:30 p.m. on various platforms. The series, which premiered on August 28, 2023, has amassed a significant viewership across platforms like Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC. The final episode, marking the end of the 105-episode run, is slated to air on January 19, 2024.

Despite the interruption of its broadcast on A2Z on Wednesdays and Fridays due to the 2023-24 PBA season, the series has successfully maintained its momentum, narrating a riveting tale of scandal, truth-seeking, and love at Northford High.

0
Arts & Entertainment Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Turkish Ministry Dedicates $4.91m to Bolster Local Film Industry, with a Focus on Animation

By BNN Correspondents

Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Inaugurated in Ayodhya by PM Modi: A Tribute to the Music Icon's Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

ITV's 2023 Lineup: A Blend of News, Culture, and Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

The Golden Era of Streaming: A Review of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Transformative Year in Tech, AI, and Social Media ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 15 mins
2023: A Transformative Year in Tech, AI, and Social Media ...
heart comment 0
Migration: A Humorous and Heartwarming Animated Journey

By BNN Correspondents

Migration: A Humorous and Heartwarming Animated Journey
Cheran’s Journey: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Makes OTT Debut

By BNN Correspondents

Cheran's Journey: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Makes OTT Debut
Gary Oldman Critiques His ‘Harry Potter’ Performance: A Candid Retrospective

By BNN Correspondents

Gary Oldman Critiques His 'Harry Potter' Performance: A Candid Retrospective
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador’s Newest Members of the Order of Canada

By BNN Correspondents

Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
1 min
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
3 mins
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
3 mins
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
4 mins
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
5 mins
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
5 mins
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
6 mins
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
8 mins
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
9 mins
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app