‘Senior High’ Stars Xyriel Manabat and Andrea Brillantes Open to Girls’ Love Series

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
‘Senior High’ Stars Xyriel Manabat and Andrea Brillantes Open to Girls’ Love Series

In a recent press conference, ‘Senior High’ stars, Xyriel Manabat and Andrea Brillantes, revealed their willingness to work together in a girls’ love (GL) series. Manabat, in particular, expressed a preference for working with female co-stars, even flirting with the idea of an on-screen romantic pairing with Brillantes.

Comfort in Female Co-Stars

Manabat disclosed that her first on-screen kiss with a woman would be a comfortable and rewarding experience as an actress. She had previously teased Brillantes about the prospect of a GL series, to which Brillantes responded with enthusiasm.

Aspiration for More GL Series

Brillantes corroborated her interest in a GL series, highlighting the current prevalence of boys’ love (BL) series and the relative scarcity of GL series. She voiced her comfort in potentially acting in such a role with her best friend Manabat, commending her acting skills and their shared understanding.

Other Actresses Show Interest

The article also notes that other Kapamilya actresses, including Janella Salvador and Jane de Leon, have indicated interest in GL series. It also mentions the six-episode GL series ‘Sleep With Me,’ starring Janine Gutierrez and Lovi Poe, available on iWantTFC and Netflix.

The television series ‘Senior High’, featuring Manabat and Brillantes, continues to air new episodes on various platforms, with fans eagerly awaiting potential developments in the actresses’ careers.

