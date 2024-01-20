Selling Sunset Stars Shine: Chrishell Stause Flaunts Bold Fashion in West Hollywood Shoot

In an electrifying blend of reality and glamour, the stars of Netflix's reality show 'Selling Sunset' were spotted lighting up the night in West Hollywood. As they filmed scenes for the upcoming eighth season, the stars were not just cameras-ready but commanded attention with their bold fashion choices.

Chrishell Stause: A Vision in White

Leading the pack was Chrishell Stause, 42, whose daring fashion choice turned heads. Stause, who recently tied the knot with musician G Flip, sported a racy backless white crop top without a bra. The result? An accidental but nonetheless daring flash of side boob that made headlines. Her fashion statement was completed with mid-rise bootcut jeans, silver platform sandals, and a sequined silver and black purse.

Bre Tiesi's Chic Return

Joining Stause was her co-star Bre Tiesi, 32, who sizzled in black patent leather leggings and a matching cropped top. Tiesi, who recently negotiated a return to the show after expressing concerns over her pay, made a resounding statement with her outfit, exuding confidence and style.

Emma Hernan and Maya Vander: Glamour Redefined

Co-stars Emma Hernan, 32, and Maya Vander, 41, also made their presence felt with their fashion choices. Hernan turned heads in a strapless black mini dress with a plunging neckline, paired with over-the-knee black suede boots. Vander, on the other hand, was seen with a change of clothes, sporting a one-shoulder silver top with black leather pants and high heel boots.

The popular stars were filming for season 8 of 'Selling Sunset' at The Classic Cat in West Hollywood. The release date for the new episodes has not been announced by Netflix yet. Despite the wardrobe risks, the stars seemed to enjoy their time on set, capturing the essence of their glamorous lives for their eager fans.