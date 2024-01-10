Self Esteem Takes Meadowhall-Inspired T-shirts Global in Aid of Breast Cancer Now

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, better known as Self Esteem, has broadened the reach of her charity-driven T-shirt campaign, bringing a piece of Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre to fans across the globe. The limited edition T-shirts, originally sold exclusively at Meadowhall, are now available for purchase through the artist's official website. The new black edition is a follow-up to the initial white release, and both share a unique design that holds a deep personal significance for the artist.

From Glastonbury to Global Initiative

Self Esteem's T-shirt design is inspired by the silicone bra she sported during her performance at the Glastonbury Festival in 2022. This unique outfit incorporated an artistic representation of the Meadowhall shopping centre's iconic glass dome. This design choice was not random. The shopping centre has been a fixture in Taylor's life since her childhood, and the inclusion of its design in her stage attire and now on her T-shirts is a heartfelt tribute.

A Cause Close to the Heart

But the T-shirts represent more than a nostalgic nod to the past. They are a means for Self Esteem to raise awareness and funds for a cause she deeply cares about - breast cancer. The funds raised from the sales of these T-shirts are donated to Breast Cancer Now, a charity committed to researching and fighting the disease.

A Collaborative Effort

The T-shirts were brought to life in collaboration with designer Ollie Spragley, whose personal connection to the cause is profound. Spragley's mother passed away from breast cancer a decade ago, making this project personally significant to him. The collaboration has resulted in a T-shirt that not only reflects Self Esteem's personal history but also stands as a symbol of hope and resilience in the face of a deadly disease.

While limited pieces of the original design are still available at Meadowhall, the availability of the T-shirts on the global platform ensures that the reach of this charitable endeavour extends far beyond the confines of Sheffield. Darren Pearce, the Meadowhall Centre director, expressed his pride in the positive impact the shopping centre has had on the artist and the wider cause.