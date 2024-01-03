en English
Arts & Entertainment

Selena Gomez’s Foray into Spanish Cinema and Possible Music Retirement

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Acclaimed Mexican-American actress and singer Selena Gomez is set to broaden her artistic repertoire by featuring in her first Spanish-language movie, ‘Emilia Pérez.’ This crime musical comedy, directed by Jacques Audiard, is slated for release in 2025. Gomez will be sharing the screen with Zoe Saldaña, Latina transgender actress Karla Sofía Gascón, and Venezuelan actor Édgar Ramírez.

A Fresh Venture into Spanish Cinema

The narrative of ‘Emilia Pérez’ centers around a lawyer named Rita who aids a cartel leader in retiring and undergoing a gender transition. The character Manitas, portrayed by the cartel leader, is inspired by a chapter from the novel ‘Listen’ by French author Boris Razon. Filming transpired in the romantic city of Paris.

Gomez’s Shifting Focus

During her appearance on the ‘SmartLess’ podcast, Gomez voiced her enthusiasm for the new project. She also explored her musical journey, including her Spanish album ‘Revelation’ and her Grammy nomination. The star revealed that her impending album might be her last, as she aspires to concentrate on her acting career, her cosmetics company ‘Rare Beauty,’ and philanthropy.

Acknowledgement for Acting

Gomez’s decision to focus on acting follows her recent nomination for a Golden Globe for her role in ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ Moreover, she is involved in producing a docuseries titled ‘Won’t Be Silent,’ which highlights female artists who utilize their voices for activism and change.

Arts & Entertainment Mexico
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

