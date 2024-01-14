Selena Gomez to Star in Linda Ronstadt Biopic, Directed by David O. Russell

Acclaimed director David O. Russell has been officially confirmed to direct the upcoming biopic of legendary musician Linda Ronstadt, with multi-talented artist Selena Gomez in the lead role. The film is currently in its pre-production phase and aims to shed light on the life and multi-genre spanning career of Ronstadt, who has left a lasting imprint on country, rock ‘n’ roll, and Latin music.

A Glimpse into Linda Ronstadt’s Illustrious Career

Renowned for her distinctive voice and versatility, Linda Ronstadt’s career spanned nearly five decades. Her body of work encompasses a wide array of genres, including country, rock, and Latin music. Ronstadt’s notable albums such as ‘Heart Like a Wheel’ and ‘Simple Dreams’ have won her critical acclaim and commercial success. Over the years, she has received 11 Grammy Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards from both the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy. Her significant contributions to the music industry led to her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Selena Gomez to Embody Linda Ronstadt

Selena Gomez, known for her acting and singing prowess, is set to play Linda Ronstadt in the biopic. Gomez hinted at her role in the project by sharing a picture of Ronstadt’s memoir on her social media accounts, stirring excitement among her fans. However, no other casting details have been released to the public yet.

The Team Behind the Biopic

Joining David O. Russell in the production of the film are the likes of James Keach, who also produced the 2019 documentary about Ronstadt, and her manager, John Boylan. Russell, an Oscar-nominated director famed for films like ‘The Fighter’ and ‘American Hustle’, is no stranger to helming biopics, and his involvement in the project promises a compelling narrative.

While the Ronstadt biopic is in the works, Russell is simultaneously working on another project titled ‘Super Toys’. The Linda Ronstadt biopic will trace the singer’s illustrious career, which was brought to a halt when she retired in 2011 due to progressive supranuclear palsy, a condition which left her unable to sing.