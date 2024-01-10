en English
Arts & Entertainment

Selena Gomez Cast as Linda Ronstadt in Anticipated Biopic Project

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Acclaimed artist Selena Gomez is set to step into the shoes of celebrated country-rock musician Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic. The news, which was first reported by Rolling Stone, has set the entertainment industry abuzz, although details regarding the film’s title and release date remain under wraps. The film will be co-produced by James Keach, known for his work on ‘Walk the Line’, and John Boylan, Ronstadt’s long-time manager.

Gomez’s Role in the Biopic

Speculation around Gomez’s involvement in the project began when the artist posted an Instagram story featuring ‘Simple Dreams’, Ronstadt’s 2013 memoir. The casting choice seems fitting as both Gomez and Ronstadt share a Mexican-American heritage and bear a striking physical resemblance. Gomez, who recently released her single ‘Single Soon’, has expressed her intent to focus on her acting career and other business ventures after the release of her final album, indicating a potential shift towards acting and production.

Ronstadt: A Musical Legend

Ronstadt, famed for albums like ‘Heart Like a Wheel’ and ‘Simple Dreams’, ceased her singing career after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2012. Her music career, marked by her distinctive vocal style and genre versatility, earned her an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Her life story, now set to be immortalized in film, will introduce her music to a new generation of listeners.

The Entertainment Industry Awaits

Although neither Gomez nor Ronstadt have officially commented on the biopic, the entertainment industry and fans alike eagerly await further details. With Gomez’s growing interest in acting and the shared cultural background with Ronstadt, the upcoming biopic is expected to offer an engaging portrayal of one of the music industry’s most influential figures.

Arts & Entertainment Mexico United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

