Selena Gomez Sports New Hairstyle at 'Lola' Premiere, Fuels Speculation About 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Reboot

Selena Gomez, the pop sensation and actress, has debuted a fresh hairstyle with a full-frontal fringe at the premiere of her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham's film 'Lola'. The event, held in Los Angeles, showcased Gomez in a starkly different style from her appearance at the Emmy Awards last month. The new look, a significant departure from her previous style, has sparked speculation among fans and followers.

Reminiscence of Alex Russo

The new bangs sported by Gomez are reminiscent of her character Alex Russo from the popular Disney Channel series 'Wizards of Waverly Place'. Gomez's character, which she portrayed from 2007 to 2012 and reprised in two TV films, is fondly remembered by fans for her signature bangs. The similarity has led to conjectures whether the change in hairstyle is a nod to her past role or related to her upcoming projects.

Gomez's Appearance at 'Lola' Premiere

At the premiere of 'Lola', Selena Gomez turned heads with her chic ensemble. She was dressed in a black suit paired with a white bustier, accentuated by nude heels. Her makeup highlighted rosy cheeks, smokey eyeliner, and a glossy red lip, complementing her new hairstyle. The event marked the directorial debut of Nicola Peltz Beckham, a close friend of Gomez. The movie 'Lola' is slated for release on February 9th.

'Wizards of Waverly Place' Reboot

In tandem with Gomez's hairstyle change, recent news has announced that she will executive-produce and reprise her role as Alex Russo in a pilot for a 'Wizards of Waverly Place' reboot. Gomez has expressed excitement about the revival, which will also feature David Henrie reprising his role as Justin Russo and the introduction of a new character played by Janice LeAnn Brown. As the narrative unfolds, the plot will follow an adult Justin Russo leading a non-magical life until a young wizard seeks his help, setting the stage for the continuation of the wizarding world's story.