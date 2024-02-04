Selena Gomez Radiates Glamour at Nicola Peltz Beckham's 'Lola' Premiere

In a dazzling display of friendship and fashion, Selena Gomez graced the pink carpet at the premiere of Nicola Peltz Beckham's new movie 'Lola.' The multi-hyphenate Gomez, beloved for her hit song 'The Heart Wants What It Wants' and her standout role in the critically acclaimed 'Only Murders in the Building,' arrived in a classic yet playful black pantsuit. The ensemble featured flowing, front-pleated trousers and an oversized blazer with lustrous satin lapels, punctuated by a pale pink corset top. The singer-actress accessorized elegantly with nude pumps, a studded white leather clutch, and gold drop earrings.

A New Look for Gomez

Adding to the allure of Gomez’s ensemble was her makeup and new hairstyle. Her visage was adorned with a bold cherry-red lipstick and black eyeliner, while her nails sported a delicate lavender tone. Her hair, with bangs and caramel highlights, provided the perfect frame for her radiant face. This fresh look demonstrated Gomez's ability to surprise and delight her fans with her evolving style.

Beckham Shines in Directorial Debut

Beckham, making her directorial debut with 'Lola,' didn't shy away from the spotlight either. Dressed in a white corset top and low-waisted trousers, she exuded sophistication. Her ensemble was adorned with diamond rings, a testament to her refined taste. The two friends, who share a strong bond, recently celebrated Beckham's birthday with a surprise party masterminded by Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco. Beckham's gratitude for her friends was evident in a heartfelt Instagram post where she underscored the love and support she feels from them.

Apart from Gomez, the event was also attended by Beckham's husband Brooklyn and her brother Cruz. Nicola’s family, despite past differences, appeared to be in full support of her directorial debut, with Victoria Beckham expressing her pride for Nicola's film on social media.