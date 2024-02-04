Selena Gomez Shines at 'Lola' Premiere with New Hairstyle and Coordinated Fashion

On a star-studded evening in Los Angeles, renowned singer and actress Selena Gomez stepped onto the red carpet for the premiere of 'Lola', showcasing a fresh and captivating appearance. The event, held at the Regency Bruin theater, marked a significant occasion for Gomez's friend Nicola Peltz Beckham, who made her directorial debut with 'Lola'.

Exuding Elegance with a New Hairstyle

One of the highlights of the evening was Gomez's new hairstyle, featuring sleek and alluring bangs that added a dramatic touch to her overall look. This change in style, described by Vogue as a combination of Taylor Swift's 'iconic bangs' and a hint of 'French girl je ne sais quoi', is speculated to be the work of Marissa Marino, Gomez's trusted hairstylist.

Stylish and Sophisticated Ensemble

Gomez's attire for the event was a fusion of glamour and sophistication. Clad in a white bustier top and a black blazer with tux lapels, paired with black ankle-length pants and nude kitten heels, she looked every bit the star she is. The ensemble was accessorized with gold and diamond earrings by Jennifer Meyer and a studded white Valentino clutch, adding a touch of sparkle to her outfit. Her makeup, featuring a rosy glow and a bright coral lip, further enhanced her radiant appearance.

Unified in Fashion: Gomez and Peltz Beckham

Adding to the charm of the evening was the coordinated fashion statement of Gomez and Peltz Beckham. The two friends both opted for a white bustier, creating an appealing visual symmetry. Peltz Beckham, however, chose low rise white pants and a high ponytail, offering a delightful contrast to Gomez's look.

Personal Life and Relationships in the Spotlight

Despite the absence of Gomez's boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco, sources report a thriving relationship between the two. The report highlights that Gomez seems 'super happy and present' with Blanco, and her colleagues from 'Only Murders in the Building' are notably protective and supportive of her.