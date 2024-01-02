Selena Gomez Sets Sights on Acting: A Look into Her Multifaceted Career

Amid a career spanning music, acting, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship, Selena Gomez, the former ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ star, is now setting her sights on a more focused future. In a recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, Gomez confessed her growing inclination towards acting rather than juggling multiple aspects of her career.

A Career Shaped by Disney

Looking back at her career trajectory, Gomez revealed that her entry into music was somewhat orchestrated by Disney’s marketing strategy. They encouraged her to sing the theme song for ‘Wizards’ and subsequently to produce an album. Despite not initially planning to become a full-time singer, what started as a ‘hobby’ soon took on a life of its own. Her music career, marked by hits like ‘Lose You to Love Me’ from her recent album ‘Rare’, has seen significant success.

Shifting Focus to Acting

As she matures, Gomez prefers to settle on one path, leaning towards acting. Her acting career has flourished, punctuated by her role in Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ The series has garnered her Golden Globe nominations for best actress in a television series – musical or comedy in 2023 and 2024. Gomez mentioned that while she feels she has one more album in her, acting is her preferred choice moving forward.

Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy

Apart from her acting and music careers, Gomez has ventured into entrepreneurship with her successful makeup brand, Rare Beauty. She has also shown a profound commitment to philanthropy. Her initiatives, such as serving as a UNICEF ambassador and founding the Rare Impact Fund, demonstrate her dedication towards critical issues like mental health, gender, racial, and LGBT equality. The fund aims to raise $100 million in ten years for mental health awareness.

With a career that began as a child actress on the children’s television series ‘Barney & Friends’ and culminated in international success across multiple domains, Selena Gomez now stands as a multifaceted force in the entertainment industry. As she hints at a potential shift in focus, her fans eagerly await the next chapter of her dynamic career.